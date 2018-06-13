Full STEAM Ahead at New Everbrook Academy Preschool in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Tomorrow’s leaders are hard at work exploring, discovering and having serious fun in Gainesville as they prepare for future success. Classes are now underway at Everbrook Academy of Gainesville, where children are among the first in the country to hone their critical thinking and collaborative skills at this unique early education experience.

Everbrook Academy is a new 21st century preschool designed to nurture young learners’ abilities as natural-born scientists and engineers while preparing them to navigate a changing world.

Emphasizing hands-on learning in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics – Everbrook Academy connects academic skills to practical application, bringing concepts to life in ways that are meaningful for children. The newest offering in early education leader Learning Care Group’s family of schools, Everbrook Academy builds on the company’s half-century of experience in inspiring children to love learning.

Ready for School, Ready for Life

Everbrook Academy brings the world into every classroom, encouraging children to think about what they’re learning and explore concepts in a fun and holistic way. It nurtures children’s critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration – four essential elements that will be integral in shaping their future.

“Our leading-edge new program at Everbrook Academy will prepare our next-generation leaders and innovators academically, physically and socially for future success, while introducing them to an ever changing, technology driven world,” said Barbara Beck, CEO, Learning Care Group.

The program at Everbrook Academy combines passionate, credentialed teachers, a research-driven curriculum and personalized learning experiences. Each classroom provides a stimulating environment with STEAM-inspired technology, tools and toys. Supported by Learning Care Group’s exclusive School Readiness Pathway, the proprietary curriculum is designed to address the specific needs of children based on age and individual pace of development, starting in infancy.

At the heart of Everbrook Academy is the Brook, a community activity room that provides an inviting gathering spot for children of all ages. It features cozy reading nooks with books, an interactive virtual playground with fun and educational collaborative games, a performance stage, and STEAM zones. Here, children can construct robots, design and build structures, try their hand at composing music, solve puzzles, learn about codes, and more.

“At Everbrook Academy, we’re uniquely and intentionally planning individualized learning experiences for real children, in real time, readying them for a society that is increasingly dependent on STEAM skills,” said Dr. Susan Canizares, Chief Academic Officer, Learning Care Group. “Parents will have a personalized, custom experience for their children at Everbrook which they are unlikely to find anywhere else.”

Everbrook Academy in Gainesville is located at 7550 Nolan Road and is now enrolling students. Other locations will be available to families in select markets nationwide – including schools in Arlington and Bristow, Va. Program offerings include classes for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, with before- and after-school clubs for school-age students.

For more information, call 866-222-0269 or visit: www.everbrookacademy.com Here’s a glimpse of the fun hands-on learning now underway at other Everbrook Academy locations.