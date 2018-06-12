A new plan outlines new library, renovations at Ferry Farm Elementary School. And it’s got the attention of its would-be funders, Stafford’s Supervisors.
Subscribe Today and Connect to Your Community
Get full access to Potomac Local and support quality local journalism with a $6 monthly subscription, or SAVE with a $65 annual subscription. It costs less than a good cup of coffee.
—or—
Try us FREE for 14 days!
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news