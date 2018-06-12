From a press release:

When you Dump the Pump and ride OmniRide on Thursday, June 21, you and a friend could win a free SmarTrip card or a Starbucks gift card.

On June 21, OmniRide will join public transportation systems across the country in marking the 13 annual national Dump the Pump Day. On that day, people are encouraged to ride public transportation instead of driving a car. Those who travel on public transportation can save money and time and use their commute to read, listen to the latest podcast or catch up on sleep, arriving at work relaxed instead of stressed out from their commute.

All OmniRide express and local passengers are encouraged to tell a friend about the benefits of public transportation and invite that friend to ride with them on June 21. After riding, the new rider can take a survey on OmniRide’s website so they and their friend can be entered into separate prize drawings. New riders will be entered into a drawing for one of five $20 SmarTrip cards, while the friend who recommended transit will be entered into a drawing for one of five $20 Starbucks gift cards.

“Gas prices have been increasing, and an easy way to save money is to leave the car at home and take transit instead. Even if you use transit only once or twice a week, you’ll save money by not having to fill up your gas tank as often,” said Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson, who chairs the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which oversees OmniRide’s services.