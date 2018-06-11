Driver carjacked on I-95 south in Stafford County

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking that occurred this afternoon.

On June 11, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired from a vehicle in the area of Barrows Court. Witnesses advised that a suspect in a dark colored Audi began shooting at occupants in a dark colored Dodge Dart.

When deputies arrived, the parties involved were no longer on scene. Deputies discovered that one nearby residence was struck during the shooting, but no one was injured. Deputies issued a BOLO for the Audi and began checking the area.

Shortly thereafter, at approximately 12:45 p.m., deputies came into contact with the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled law enforcement in the area of Pine View Court. The suspect drove down a hill at the end of the cul-de-sac, hit an I-95 guardrail, and jumped out of the vehicle. The suspect subsequently hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint traveling south on Interstate 95. He then drove off on 95 southbound, leaving the uninjured victims behind. The vehicle was later located unoccupied in the area of 2336 Plank Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, Stafford High School was put on partial lockdown around 12:55 p.m. The lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter.

Law enforcement personnel are still searching for the suspect. They have identified Robert H. Leegrand III as a person of interest in the carjacking and previous shooting. The suspect is currently wanted out of Prince William County for burglary, Fairfax County for grand larceny, and Manassas City for resisting arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office as (540) 658-4400. We will continue to keep the public updated as the incident develops.