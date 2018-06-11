Donned in black, burglars hit five stores on Route 1

From Prince William police:

Commercial Burglaries – During the early morning hours of June 9, officers responded to investigate five commercial burglaries that occurred throughout the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

Officers determined that sometime between 2:45AM and 5:23AM, two unknown suspects wearing all dark clothing forced entry into the B-Thrifty located at 13412 Jefferson Davis Hwy, the Food Lion located at 13414 Jefferson Davis Hwy, the Wendy’s located at 14113 Jefferson Davis Hwy, the Shell service station located at 12522 Gordon Blvd, and the Exxon service station located at 13505 Minnieville Rd.

The suspects attempted to take money from cash registers and an ATM machine. Several cartons of cigarettes and money were reported missing. It is believed that the suspects used a dark colored SUV to flee the area. The investigation continues.