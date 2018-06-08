Winning lottery ticket sold in Stafford

From an email:

Loraine Simon Henry was dusting when she found a fortune cookie. She showed it to her husband and then decided to start playing the numbers from the cookie in the lottery.

On May 26, those five numbers were drawn in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game to win Ms. Simon Henry $100,000.

“This is unbelievable!” she said as she and her husband claimed the game’s top prize.

Those winning numbers in the night drawing were 3-4-16-24-26. The winning ticket was bought at City Mart, 1001 Forbes Street in Stafford.

Ms. Simon Henry said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and possibly go on a cruise.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.