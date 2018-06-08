Stafford, Woodbridge men accused of fleeing to motel after robbery

From Prince William police:

Strong-Armed Robbery – On June 6 at 12:25PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Bayside Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached by three unknown males. During the encounter, the suspects began punching and kicking the victim.

The suspects then took money from the victim before fleeing the area on foot. Responding officers quickly determined that the suspects had fled to a nearby motel where they had rented a room.

Officers responded to the motel, made contact with all of the suspects, and detained them. Following the investigation, the suspects were charged. Minor injuries were reported.

Arrested on June 7:

Jaquon Leon Vincent BOWLES, 18, of 517 Powhatan St in Stafford

Richardo JACKSON, 19, of no fixed address

Travis Xavier TIMMONS, 19, of 12801 Cara Dr in Woodbridge

All were charged with robbery and assault by mob

Court Date: August 22, 2018 | Bond: All were held WITHOUT bond