Mass casualty exercise planned at Brooke Point High School

From an email:

Stafford Fire and Rescue will be holding a Mass Casualty Incident Exercise on Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.

The mission of the exercise is to simulate a stressful emergency scene to practice using techniques from the National Organization for Victim Assistance Multiple Casualty Incident Manual. Multiple regional agencies and partners will be participating.