Home in western Stafford burns
STAFFORD COUNTY — An unoccupied home burned in Stafford County on Thursday.
Fire crews were called to a single-family home in the western portion of the county. No injuries were reported.
More from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department:
Personnel from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to 11 Stafford Manor Way for the report of a Residential Fire. The fire was reported by passersby at 12:04 pm. The first fire unit arrived on the scene at 12:13 pm and found heavy smoke and fire conditions in the structure. Units formed an aggressive fire attack bringing the under control at 12:31 pm.
The house sustained damage estimated at $115,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.
