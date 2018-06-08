Menu
Woodbridge
Breaking News: Remains identified as belonging to Palmer Marsh
Home in western Stafford burns

News
Potomac Local
June 8, 2018

STAFFORD COUNTY — An unoccupied home burned in Stafford County on Thursday.

Fire crews were called to a single-family home in the western portion of the county. No injuries were reported.

More from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department:

Personnel from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to 11 Stafford Manor Way for the report of a Residential Fire.  The fire was reported by passersby at 12:04 pm.  The first fire unit arrived on the scene at 12:13 pm and found heavy smoke and fire conditions in the structure.  Units formed an aggressive fire attack bringing the under control at 12:31 pm.

The house sustained damage estimated at $115,000.  The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. 

