PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam came to Prince William County on Thursday.

He spoke to a group of business leaders at a luncheon at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University Science and Technology Campus.

While on campus, Northam paused for a photo with Virginia Senator Jeremy McPike (D-29, Prince William, Manassas) and George Mason University President Angel Cabrera.

Gov. Northam rocks the red in Prince William County ahead of Capitals Stanley Cup finals game

The two posed in front of a statue of the late Virginia State Senator Charles Colgan. There’s a Washington Capital’s jersey on that statue, placed there ahead of tonight’s matchup where the hockey team will play the fifth in a series of Stanley Cup Finals games against the first-year expansion team the Las Vegas Knights.

The Capitals lead the series three games to one. If they win Thursday night, it will be the team’s first Stanley Cup victory since the team formed in 1974.