QUANTICO — Runners and members of the Prince William police and sheriff’s office and Manassas police handed off the torch to military police.

The torch made its way to Quantico about noon on Thursday. Runners made their way south along Route 1 from the Prince William County Police Eastern District Station to the Marine Corps Base.

Police directed traffic so the runners could safely use Route 1 south to hold the torch high.

Runners are on their way to Richmond to light the torch at the Special Olympics Virginia Summer games that will start Saturday.

The torch will pass through Stafford County along Route 1 starting 6 a.m. Friday.