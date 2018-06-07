Remains identified as belonging to Palmer Marsh

NOKESVILLE — The search for 16-year-old Palmer Marsh is over.

The badly decomposed remains found Tuesday in Nokesville are those of the missing teenager who left his parent’s home just over a month ago.

From Prince William police:

Death Investigation *UPDATE – On June 7, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the human remains located in the 14800 block of Glenkirk Road in Nokesville on June 5. The remains were positively identified as Palmer Curtis MARSH, 16, of Nokesville. Palmer was reported missing to police on May 4 after he was last seen leaving his residence on foot toward a wooded area of the family property in Nokesville on May 2. Since then, multiple ground and aerial searches were conducted in and around the area. At this time, no foul play is suspected in his death. Detectives are awaiting final results of the Medical Examiner’s report to confirm cause and manner of death. The investigation continues.

Because Palmer left the house on his own, police did not consider the teen to be missing and endangered. However, the department dispatched search teams to look for the boy.

Later in the month, police changed Palmer’s status to missing endangered and brought in outside resources to include police helicopters, adding them to the search effort.