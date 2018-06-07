Fire breaks out on Soffitt Place. Crews sent to wrong house.

WOODBRIDGE — A caller with the wrong address sent fire crews to the wrong house while another burned.

From an email:

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire in Lake Ridge. Fire and Rescue units were initially sent to the wrong address in another neighborhood. However, a second caller was able to direct crews to the correct address of 3534 Soffitt Place. Units arrived within minutes to find fire on the side of the house and through the roof.

Arriving almost simultaneously, crews were able to extinguish the exterior fire on the house, shed and car while additional crews made entry to fight the interior house fire.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes. Crews remained on scene for several hours. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office.

American Red Cross was called and assisted the occupants with temporary housing. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWCDF&R responded to the incident.