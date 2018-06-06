Update on Bells Hill Road: No reopen date set
From VDOT:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
In Stafford County, Route 631 (Bells Hills Road) is closed to through traffic between Virginia Belle Drive and Belle Vine Lane for a slope failure that has damaged the road’s travel lanes. A contractor has been secured to fix the slope and restore the travel surface. A re-opening date is not yet available. Once the contractor has reviewed the site and the work required, VDOT will announce a schedule for re-opening the road.
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news