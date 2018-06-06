Menu
Update on Bells Hill Road: No reopen date set

Traffic
Potomac Local
June 6, 2018 / 7:18 pm / Leave a Comment

From VDOT: 

In Stafford County, Route 631 (Bells Hills Road) is closed to through traffic between Virginia Belle Drive and Belle Vine Lane for a slope failure that has damaged the road’s travel lanes. A contractor has been secured to fix the slope and restore the travel surface. A re-opening date is not yet available. Once the contractor has reviewed the site and the work required, VDOT will announce a schedule for re-opening the road.

