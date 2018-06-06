There’s no more room for cats at Prince William animal shelter

From Prince William police:

Due to an influx of cats entering the Animal Shelter— and with kitten season in full swing—the Shelter has nearly reached capacity. The public’s help is needed as Shelter staff implement a managed intake policy for cats. The policy is designed to ensure that adequate care is provided for the animals housed at the Shelter.

The Animal Shelter does not euthanize animals for space (or for time in the Shelter), so once the facility is at full capacity the intake of animals is managed to avoid overcrowded conditions that lead to increased stress and illness.

If you own a cat and need to surrender it, it please contact the Shelter by calling 703-792-646, or send an email to animalshelter@pwcgov.org, to have your name placed on a waitlist. You will be contacted once there is space to house your cat, or to assist you in finding an alternative placement.

If you find a stray cat that does not have identification, please first make the following attempts to find the owner:

• Check for any visible identification, such as a tag. ?

• If the cat can be placed in a carrier safely, please take it to a local veterinarian ?clinic or bring by the Shelter to be scanned for a microchip. ?

• Contact the Shelter directly to place a “found report” on file. ?

• Post on social media sites, such as Lost and Found Pets Prince William County ?VA. ?

• Talk to your neighbors, and place posters in the area the cat was found.

If you find a stray cat that appears to be injured or ill, or is in need of immediate assistance, please bring it to the Shelter. By working together, residents and Shelter staff can save as many feline lives as possible. The latest research in animal sheltering shows that lost cats are far more likely to find their way home on their own than if they are reunited with an owner from a shelter.