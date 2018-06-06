Special Olympics torch run to pass through region Thursday, Friday

QUANTICO — The annual Virginia Special Olympics Torch Run will pass through Prince William and Stafford counties.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, runners with the Prince William County and Manassas police departments, and Prince William County Sheriff’s Office will carry the torch from the Dumfries Volunteer Fire Department Station 17 at 15219 Hollyside Drive in Montclair to the Prince William County Gar-Field (Eastern District) Police Station. The torch is expected to arrive at 11:05 a.m. The route will follow Waterway Drive to Cardinal Drive.

From there, the torch will be carried down Route 1 to Quantico Marine Corps Base where it will be carried by military police. It is expected to arrive there at 12:45 p.m.

On Friday, the torch will make its way through Stafford County starting at 6 a.m. at Pizza Hut at 2883 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Stafford. Runners will take the torch south on Route 1. It should arrive at the county courthouse at 6:40 a.m.

Members of law enforcement will then join the run when the torch arrives at the Rappahannock Regional Jail at 7 a.m. The torch is expected to arrive in Falmouth an hour-and-a-half later ending its run in Stafford County.

The “Flame of Hope” torch is on its way to the Special Olympics Summer Games in Richmond. It’s making a 1,900-mile journey in communities across the state.

The final mile of the torch run is Friday, June 8, from the State Capitol to University of Richmond’s Robin’s Stadium where 1,500 athletes will be waiting to kick off the summer games.