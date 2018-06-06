Menu
El Polo Rico on Minnieville Road burns

News
Potomac Local
June 6, 2018 / 6:20 pm / Leave a Comment
Photo: Prince William Fire and Rescue Dept.

From Prince William fire and rescue: 

Fire Incident
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
1:48 PM

Units were dispatched to the El Polo Rico restaurant in the 14000 block of Minnieville Road for a building fire. Units arrived on the scene with smoke showing from the roof. The fire was discovered in the exhaust ventilation duct system. The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The business will be closed until repairs are made.

 

