El Polo Rico on Minnieville Road burns

Fire Incident

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

1:48 PM

Units were dispatched to the El Polo Rico restaurant in the 14000 block of Minnieville Road for a building fire. Units arrived on the scene with smoke showing from the roof. The fire was discovered in the exhaust ventilation duct system. The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The business will be closed until repairs are made.