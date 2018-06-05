Menu
Breaking News: Human remains found during search for missing boy
Updated: Manassas lockdown lifted, students to be released

News
Potomac Local
June 5, 2018 / 4:32 pm / Leave a Comment

From an email: 

Tuesday, June 5, at approximately 1:00pm, Manassas City Police received a call from Prince William County Police Emergency Communications Center advising they received a 911 call from an unknown male stating he had a gun and was experiencing a mental health crisis near a Manassas City Public School.

The phone call was disconnected before PWC could obtain any further information from the male subject.  Manassas City Public Schools immediately implemented a lockdown at all City schools. Officers responded to all City schools and after thorough searches, deemed all schools safe.

At no point in time did anyone witness a subject with a gun near any City school. Students and staff will be on a delayed release schedule, officers will remain on scene at all schools until such time.

The incident is still under investigation at this time and a subject has not been located.

Updated 5 p.m. 

From Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince: 

Update on school lockdown:  at this time, Manassas City Public Schools are releasing students to their parents and bus students on a modified release.   Students who walk will not be released until a parent is present

News, Manassas Local, Breaking News, Crime