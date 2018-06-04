The Jenkins’ to be honored with Leadership Prince William’s highest award

Neabsco District Supervisor John Jenkins and his wife Earnestine have been serving Prince William County for more than 30 years.

The couple will be honored this month by Leadership Prince William at the organization’s annual Evening of Excellence Gala.

More in a press release:

On June 22, Leadership Prince William (LPW) will recognize the Honorable John D. and Ernestine Jenkins with LPW’s highest honor, the Vision Award. This award will be presented during the organization’s annual Evening of Excellence Gala.

According to Executive Director Andrea Short, “The Vision Award honors an individual — in this case a pair of individuals — who live or work in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park. The recognition is for innovative, strategic or bold leadership that has had a positive impact on a significant portion of our community.” She went on to note that the magnitude and scope of the impact are the primary criteria for the award, making the long-serving County Supervisor and his dynamic wife an ideal choice.

The Jenkins’ will join these past winners: Retired Didlake CEO, Rex Parr; the late Senator Charles J. Colgan; Youth for Tomorrow CEO, Dr. Gary Jones, and Todos Supermarkets Founder, Carlos Castro.

Mary Colgan Finnigan, the Chair of LPW’s Board of Regents, added, “Together John and Ernestine Jenkins have crafted a lifetime of service to their country, their family and their local community. They embody a vision of tireless service and set an example for all to see what leadership means; igniting and inspiring everyone in their presence to join them in bettering our community.”

Neabsco Supervisor John D. Jenkins and his wife Ernestine moved their family to Dale City in 1973, where they still reside today. Together they have raised a large family while continuing to lead this community.

John was a two-tour Vietnam Veteran, who earned the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1980. He then worked in the Fairfax County Public School System until his retirement in 2003.

Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins have been active in community affairs in Dale City since 1973. Together, while raising their children, they have served in the Dale City Little League, the Dale City Sports Club, the Boy Scouts of America,the Dale City Civic Association, the Gar-Field Senior High School Athletic Boosters Club and several veterans’ organizations, including Dale City VFW Post 1503.