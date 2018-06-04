Menu
Breaking News: ‘All Stafford County Public Schools are closed today, June 4, 2018’
Shots fired outside Deewa Foodstreet & Banquet

News
Potomac Local
June 4, 2018 / 7:17 pm / Leave a Comment

From a police report: 

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On June 2 at 12:58AM, officers responded to the Deewa Foodstreet and Banquet located at 14633 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that several patrons were being removed from the business by staff members when a large fight broke out in the parking lot. At some point during the fight, an unknown person fired several shots into the air.

No injuries or property damage were reported. When officers arrived, they were able to identify and charge several of the suspects involved in the fight.

The investigation continues.

