Free VIN etching helps eliminate auto theft in Manassas

Help eliminate auto theft in and around Manassas – protect your own vehicles from being stolen by taking advantage of MCPD’s free VIN etching service next Saturday, June 9, 2018. The event, sponsored by the Manassas City Police Department, the Prince William County Police Department, and the Virginia State Police H.E.A.T. Program, is provided as a free service to all motorists, weather permitting.

Free VIN Etching Event:

Saturday, June 9, 2018, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signal Hill Shopping Center

9692 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Etching is one of the most effective means to deter auto theft that is currently available. Etching is a fast, safe and simple process of having a vehicle’s VIN engraved onto its windows using a chemical solution. Once the VIN has been etched on all the windows, a thief must strip and replace every piece of glass in order to profit off the sale of the stolen vehicle or its parts. Doing so is a time-consuming and expensive feat, which deters many thieves from stealing VIN-etched vehicles in the first place.

There is no need to preregister, but vehicle owners will need to bring their driver’s license and current vehicle registration. For questions or more information, contact Sarah Maroney (Manassas City Police) at 703-257-8064, or Officer Jason Alicie (Prince William County Police) at 703-792-4425. Additional events throughout the Commonwealth can be viewed on the H.E.A.T. website.