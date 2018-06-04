Chavez-Parada charged in Woodbridge rape investigation

From a police report:

Rape Investigation – On May 31, detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate an alleged sexual assault that occurred outside of a residence located in the 1300 block of East Longview Dr in Woodbridge (22191) on May 30.

The investigation revealed that victim agreed to give the accused, an acquaintance, a ride to his residence. When they arrived, the accused attempted to remove the victim’s clothing. When the victim resisted, the accused told the victim he had a gun then sexually assaulted her.

The parties eventually separated and the victim responded to the Gar-Field Station on May 31 to report the sexual assault. Following the investigation, detectives obtained several arrest warrants for the accused on May 31.

On June 1, the accused was located and arrested at his residence by members of the US Marshals Task Force. The investigation continues.

Arrested on June 1:

Manuel Isaac CHAVEZ-PARADA, 22, of 1340 East Longview Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of rape, 1 count of abduction, and 2 counts of object sexual penetration

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond