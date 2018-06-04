Bystander restrains would-be purse thief outside Potomac Mills

From a police report:

?Strong-Armed Robbery – On June 3 at 3:58PM, officers responded to a parking lot located next to the Burlington Coat Factory and JC Penny’s in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Cl in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed that the accused approached a 48-year-old woman as she was walking in a parking lot and demanded her purse. When she refused, the accused grabbed it from her shoulder as she attempted to resist.

The accused then assaulted the woman and attempted to run away with the purse. A 35-year-old man who was walking nearby saw what happened and gave chase after the accused. When he caught up to the accused, a struggle ensued. The man was eventually able to restrain the accused until officers arrived and detained the accused without further incident. Minor injuries were reported.

Further investigation determined that the accused also stole a purse from the Burlington Coat Factory earlier that afternoon. Following the investigation, the accused was charged.

Arrested on June 3:

Bryan Jeremy FINLEY, 24, of 6971 Sparks Ct in Bryans Rd, MD

Charged with robbery , assault & battery, and petit larceny

Court Date: August 22, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond