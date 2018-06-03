From a press release:

The Prince William County Department of Economic Development is proud to sponsor The Cyber-Training and Education Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus in Prince William County. The one-day cyber-security career pathway and curriculum conference is free to area military veterans transitioning into cyber-related careers and high school teachers helping prepare students.

Speakers will include representatives in both public and private sectors ranging from: the National Initiative for Cybersecurity; Hire Our Heroes; USO Metro; Virginia Veterans Initative; Northern Virginia Community College; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; National Cyberwatch Center; Virginia Cyber Range; Booze Allen Hamilton; Northrop Grumman – CyberPatriot; Lockheed Martin; MITRE; Amazon Web Services, Prince William County public schools; Scriyb, to name a few.

Attendees will learn about the skills necessary to be equipped to secure jobs in the cyber-security marketplace, which offers a wide-range of positions: chief information security officer, forensic computer analyst, information security analyst, penetration test, security architect, IT security engineer, network security systems administrator and IT security consultation. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today here and download the agenda here. All attendees will earn 0.7 CEUs for attending.

Teachers and other attendees interested in game-based learning and hearing from edtech teachers who are leading the instructional design movement in K-12 education may also be interested in the upcoming Serious Play Conference being held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Prince William County on July 10-12, 2018. For more information on this conference visit: www.seriousplay-dc.com or register here and download an agenda here.