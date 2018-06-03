Manassas Democrats to hold ‘firehouse primary’ at Central Library on Saturday

MANASSAS — With elections coming in November, Democrats in Manassas will hold a firehouse primary this week to select their candidates for city council.

From a press release:

The Manassas & Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee (MMPCDC) will hold an unassembled party caucus to select three Democratic nominees for City of Manassas City Council in the November 6, 2018, General Election.

The unassembled caucus, also known as a “firehouse primary”, will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 10:15 to 11:45 am, at the Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas VA 20110 in the Central Community Room.

The nominating caucus will choose between the four candidates who have properly filed for the Democratic nomination – E. Michelle Davis-Younger, Ken D. Elston, Rex G. Parr Jr and Oliver T. Reid – in response to the MMPCDC’s call for candidates issued on May 1, 2018. The deadline for candidates to file for this Democratic nomination was June 2 at 5:00 pm.

Voting in the caucus is open to every citizen who is registered to vote in the City of Manassas and agrees to not support any candidate in the General Election who is opposed to the resulting Democratic nominees.

The doors to the caucus room will open for voter certification and voting at 10:15 am and will close at 11:45 am. Anyone standing in line at 11:45 am will be allowed to vote. Voting must be in person at the time and location noted above. Voters may arrive anytime between 10:15 and 11:45 am, cast their ballot, and leave. Voters will be allowed to vote for up to three candidates.