Amazing architects: Follow-up ‘Shadow for a Day’ event planned

Following the first successful “Shadow for a Day” event at CenterFuse in May, a second is planned for Tuesday, June 12.

From an email:

Students, Families, Professionals — Open to All!

Please RSVP to TheresaEllis@TackleManagement.com by Friday, June 8th to reserve your seat to join us in our next “Shadow for a Day Series”, “Find your Passion… as an Architect!” program with award-winning John Heltzel, AIA, PC.

Centerfuse

9071 Center St.

Manassas City

John Heltzel, AIA, PC

Tuesday, June 12th|

5:30pm to 6:30pm

Hosted by: Theresa Ellis, Tackle Management

John Heltzel, AIA, PC is an architect in Manassas, McLean and Lynchburg designing for clients in the Washington DC Area. We are very fortunate to have him visit and speak about his career as an Architect — leading a team of architects, engineers and craftsman.

Please join us to learn about his career — as a student, family member or a professional. Seats are limited, so please respond ASAP — see attached. Snacks and refreshments provided.

Our May “Shadow for a Day” was so successful that we are organizing comprehensive programs for the professionals to provide you with more information. Students in the City of Manassas area are continuing to book their opportunities to shadow professionals in our network.