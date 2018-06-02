Virginia sees alarming rise in fire deaths so far in 2018

Virginia officials report an alarming increase in the number of people killed in house fires in 2018.

From a press release:

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs announced today that Virginia has seen an increase in civilian fire fatalities during the first quarter of 2018. As of May 29, the Commonwealth experienced 39 fire fatalities, about one civilian killed by fire in Virginia every four days.This equates to an increase of 40 percent from this date in calendar year 2017 when there were 28 fire fatalities.

While the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to analyze the data, the preliminary results indicate that most fatal fires in Virginia were caused by human factors.Careless smoking and improperly discarded smoking materials remain the leading cause of fatal fires in Virginia for 2018.Other identified causes include portable heating equipment, unattended cooking and electrical issues. The median age of the victims is 70 years old. Many of the victims had mobility issues that prevent timely evacuation from the residence.

“The best way to fight fires is to prevent them from ever starting,” said Chief Michael Reilly, Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs. “We need to be mindful of the fire risks within our homes. Together we can prevent unnecessary loss of life and property due to fire by having working smoke alarms, practicing home escape plans and practicing fire prevention efforts every day.”