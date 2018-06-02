Flash flood watches posted for what will be a soggy weekend

More heavy rains are expected this Saturday and Sunday prompting officials to issue a flood watch.

From the National Weather Service:

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Maryland, The District of Columbia, Virginia, and West Virginia, including the following areas … In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Highland, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Western Highland, and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Wester Mineral, and Western Pendleton.

* Through late tonight

* Numerous showers and thunderstorms will redevelop today and continue through tonight. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain can be expected today, with locally higher amounts. Due to recent rainfall, the ground will not be able to absorb this rainfall.

* Rapid rises of creeks and streams will be likely due to repeated rounds of torrential rainfall. Low lying areas will be particularly susceptible. Runoff from the heavy rainfall likely will accumulate on roads making them impassible. Flash flooding may develop quickly. Be prepared to act if floodwaters threaten.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.