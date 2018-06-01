Super Crossword ticket yields $100,000 for Dale City woman

From the Virginia Lottery:

When Kimberly Wright received a Super Crossword ticket from a friend for her birthday, she didn’t realize she’d just received a $100,000 present.

Instead of scratching the ticket, she tucked it away and didn’t think about it. It wasn’t until later that the Dale City woman found the ticket, scratched it, and discovered it was a top prize winner.

The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven [at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Cardinal Drive] in Dale City.

Super Crossword features prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. This is the third top prize claimed in this game, which means one more remains unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize in Super Crossword are 1 in 1,040,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.15.

Ms. Wright said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.