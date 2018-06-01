Recent rainfall means ‘rivers are at treacherously high levels’

A press release from Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) would like to advise recreational boaters to use extreme caution this upcoming weekend and into next week as unstable weather systems are leading to flash flooding in many areas.

Over the past several days, many areas of Virginia have received significant amounts of rainfall. Not only is the ground saturated, but the rivers are at treacherously high levels. Navigating rivers in these conditions can be hazardous due to significantly higher than normal water levels and trash and other debris that could be floating on the surface or just below the waterline.

If you are a canoer, kayaker or other recreational boater and chose to launch on any river, we are making the following recommendations: