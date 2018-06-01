Menu
Police head to Taney Road for shots fired call

News
Potomac Local
June 1, 2018 / 3:18 pm / Leave a Comment

From Manassas police: 

Shooting Investigation:

On June 1, 2018 at approximately 1:24 p.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9200 block of Taney Rd for a report of a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed there was an altercation between two individuals in the common area which escalated when both suspects displayed firearms and began shooting. One of the suspects is described as a black male wearing a white shirt.

There were no injuries and minor property damage was reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000 or the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330- 0330. The investigation is ongoing.

News, Manassas Local, Crime