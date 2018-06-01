From an email:

I wanted to share with you the listing information…for the Hylton Center’s Summer Performances for Young Audiences. We’re thrilled to be presenting these engaging musicians, actors, and well-rounded performers on our Merchant Hall stage. They will provide high quality entertainment and education to local youth and their families. Information and tickets are available at HyltonCenter.org.

—

Brass 5: Why Music

Tuesday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

Merchant Hall

Music is everywhere – at the store, behind the TV ads, even in the elevator! Come learn how music came to be such an important part of our lives and how it affects us. Brass 5 believes in the Art of Fun! Established in 1982, they have been entertaining audiences with their playful banter and vast repertoire of music for over 30 years, performing over 4,000 programs in the US and Europe. Tickets: $15 Adults/$5 Children

Single Carrot Theatre: Rumpled!

Tuesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Merchant Hall

This delightful play is based on the story of Rumpelstiltskin in an original adaption by Single Carrot Theatre. Rumpled! uses humor, voice, movement, and love as access points for exploring dishonesty and its consequences. Students have an opportunity to share their thoughts and ask questions during a post-show discussion with the actors. Single Carrot Theatre’s work grows from the conviction that participatory cultural experiences facilitate learning, and that artistic expression is civic engagement. Tickets: $15 Adults/$5 Children

Flow Circus: Science of Awesome

Tuesday, July 31 at 11 a.m.

Merchant Hall

The audience will explore the world of science and skill building toys where things fall, balance, and spin. The audience is left with an urge to pick up and play with the world around them and discover the mysterious forces of the invisible, physical world. Paul Miller captivates audiences with his unique blend of contagious energy, quirky characters, spectacular juggling, and comedy magic. With plenty of audience participation, his performances engage all ages the moment he steps on stage. Tickets: $15 Adults/$5 Children