Eastern Prince William County hit hard by recent rains

When it comes to reviewing the amount of rain that fell in the past 24 hours, eastern Prince William County is the dark spot on the map.

Between two and three inches of rain has fallen in the county in the past day, according to the National Weather Service.

The jackpot areas include Woodbridge, Dale City, and southern Fairfax. Video posted to Facebook Thursday night showed flooding on Dale Boulevard between Minnieville Road and Forestdale Avenue.

And there is more rain on the way as a cold front is expected to approach our area tonight and stall out overhead this weekend. Another one and a half to two inches of rain could fall Friday night, with just as much possible over the weekend, according to the weather service.

The rain is expected to move out Monday in time for the new work week.