Suspect climbed through window to reach girl, police say

From a press release:

Carnal Knowledge Investigation – On May 28 at 12:18AM, officers responded to a residence located in the in Triangle area (22172) of Prince William County to investigate a disorderly person.

The parents of a 14-year-old girl reported to police that they had caught the accused in their daughter’s bedroom. It appears the accused had been entering the victim’s bedroom through a window in the middle of the night and had an inappropriate relationship with the victim several times during the last year.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Carlos Antonio JOYA ZELAYA, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on May 30:

Carlos Antonio JOYA ZELAYA, 22, of 1810 Carter Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of carnal knowledge

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond