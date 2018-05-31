Suspect climbed through window to reach girl, police say
From a press release:
Carnal Knowledge Investigation – On May 28 at 12:18AM, officers responded to a residence located in the in Triangle area (22172) of Prince William County to investigate a disorderly person.The parents of a 14-year-old girl reported to police that they had caught the accused in their daughter’s bedroom. It appears the accused had been entering the victim’s bedroom through a window in the middle of the night and had an inappropriate relationship with the victim several times during the last year.Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Carlos Antonio JOYA ZELAYA, was arrested without incident.Arrested on May 30:
Carlos Antonio JOYA ZELAYA, 22, of 1810 Carter Ln in Woodbridge
Charged with 3 counts of carnal knowledge
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Prince William police also reported today, a separate incident:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On May 30, detectives from the Special Victim's Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that occurred in Manassas (20136) on May 28. The investigation revealed that the accused, an acquaintance, sexually assaulted the victim, an 11-year-old girl. The victim disclosed the assault to a School Resource Officer on May 30. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.Charged on May 30: [Juvenile]
A 13-year-old male of Manassas
Charged with 1 count of rape and 2 counts of sodomy
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center
