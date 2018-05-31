Prince William’s next Poet Laureate will serve for two years. Who will it be?

From a press release:

The Prince William County Poet Laureate is a literary honor of historic import and will serve from 2018-2020. Resident poets of the Greater Prince William area, which includes Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, are eligible who have contributed to the local poetry scene, written poetry of merit, and who advocate arts, sciences, and community collaborative efforts.

The candidate must be 21 years of age, or older, should be comfortable giving public presentations and engaging in public interactions, and will undertake a project or series of projects which makes poetry more available and accessible to people in their everyday lives. Self-nominations as well as nominations from others are accepted.

Nominations will undergo review by a panel of judges. The candidate must have lived in the area for at least two previous years and must maintain residence in the Prince William County area during the full two-year term.

The Prince William County Poet Laureate will receive an honorarium of $500.00 per year.