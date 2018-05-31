Police ID suspect accused of brandishing gun at handicapped parking spot

From a press release:

Brandishing Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On May 13, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau identified the suspect involved in a brandishing that occurred on May 12 in the 13900 block of Promenade Commons St in Gainesville. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Stephan Jackson HURST. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from April of 2018]

Stephan Jackson HURST, 32, of the 2700 block of Merrilee Dr in Fairfax

Described as a white male, 6’00”, 215lbs, with red hair and green eyes

Wanted for brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, disorderly conduct, destruction of property, and reckless driving