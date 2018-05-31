Blue Star Families get free admission to Weems-Botts Museum

From a press release:

Today, Historic Dumfries Virginia, the non-profit organization that operates the Weems-Botts Museum, announced its participation in the ninth annual Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day. A list of participating museums nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

“Our museum is located very close to Marine Corps Base Quantico,” said HDV Executive Manager Karleen Kovalcik. “Because of that our organization is very connected to our nation’s military through the active duty personnel, veterans, and military family members who are volunteers, staff, and visitors at our museum. We hope to include even more military members and families in that group by participating in Blue Star Museums.”

“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”

This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers, and children’s museums.