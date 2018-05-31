3 suspected in car, dog theft from North Stafford WaWa

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for two suspects following the theft of a vehicle with a dog inside from the parking lot of the Wawa convenience store on Garrisonville Road.

On May 23, 2018, at approximately 8:18 a.m., Deputy Dominic Torrice responded to a reported larceny in progress at Wawa. Upon arrival, the deputy learned from the victim that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The victim also told the deputy that she was a veterinarian and a customer’s dog was inside the vehicle along with several personal belongings such as her wallet and social security card.

The deputy immediately began reviewing security video footage and observed three suspects enter the vehicle and drive out of the parking lot. The information was relayed to Virginia State Police who were able to locate the suspects traveling northbound on Interstate 95. A short pursuit ensued and the suspects were taken into custody after they crashed the vehicle. The dog ran away from the scene, but was later located and the owner was notified.

The suspects were identified as Kelvin Ki’Sean Kweonte Brown, 19, of Hampton and Davante Elijah Whitmore, 19, of Portsmouth. They were incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with grand larceny, larceny of animals, credit card theft, and conspiracy. Juvenile Intake was contacted regarding the third suspect.