Woman, 19, killed on Prince William Parkway

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 30 at 1:16AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the Prince William Pkwy near Scenic Point Pl in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on the Prince William Pky in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle veered to the right off the roadway where it struck an embankment and rolled. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was a factor in this crash. Is it unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2005 Honda Accord was identified as Bonnie Elizabeth MCCAFFERTY, 19, of Manassas