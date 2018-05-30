Prince William Chamber CEO Debbie Jones one of 5 to be recognized by Catholic Business Network

From an email:

The Catholic Business Network (CBN) is honoring five Catholic Chief Executive Officers of Northern Virginia’s largest Chambers of Commerce, Friday, June 8th at Hyatt Regency Dulles, 2300 Dulles Corner Blvd, Herndon 20171. Those attending will enjoy networking, a plated lunch, panel discussion and a brief awards program. The five CEOs being honored are Debbie Jones, President & CEO of the Prince William Chamber; Jim Corcoran, President & CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber; Tony Howard, President & CEO of the Loudoun Chamber; Mark Ingrao, President & CEO Reston Chamber; and John Boylan, President & CEO of the Dulles Chamber.



The luncheon will include an informal conversation among these five chamber leaders about their roles at the chamber each leads, the competitive and cooperative nature of the chambers and the roles each plays in our local and state governmental and economic policies.

Bruce Gemmill of John Marshall Bank, states “CBN will recognize Debbie, Tony, John, Jim, and Mark with awards for the unselfish leadership each brings to their respective chambers. Every day, these CEOs instill in their staffs the importance all members bring to the chamber. They and their staffs go out of their way to bring value to each member, and they hold events to thank and award member individuals and businesses for their contributions to the chamber, business, and community. The Catholic Business Network felt it was important to turn the tables and give the proper recognition these five deserve.”