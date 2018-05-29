Menu
‘Both suspects then jumped over the counter and demanded prescription medications’

News
Potomac Local
May 29, 2018 / 4:13 pm / Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

Strong Armed Robbery – On May 29 at 1:31AM, officers responded to the CVS located at 13600 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. Employees reported to police that two unknown men entered the business and approached the pharmacy counter. Both suspects then jumped over the counter and demanded prescription medications from the employees as a third suspect waited in front of the store as a lookout. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of prescription medications before fleeing the area in a white SUV, which had been circling the store prior to the incident. No weapons were displayed during the robbery and no injuries were reported. The investigation continues

Suspect Descriptions:

A thin black male, 5’10”, 165lbs

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a black jacket that covered his face, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

 

A heavyset black male, 6’00”, 250lbs, with a mustache and goatee

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

 

Male of an unknown race, 5’09”, 150lbs

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark ripped jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

