Power outage leaves Quantico in the dark

QUANTICO — A massive power outage has left the crossroads of the Marine Corps in the dark today.

Dominion reports 445 customers both in the Town of Quantico and on the Marine Corps Base without power.

The utility says they are working to restore power and should have the lights back on sometime after 2 p.m.

The outage was reported at 9 a.m. today. The cause of the outage is being investigated, according to Dominion.

Officials on base have been posting updates to Twitter: