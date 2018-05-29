Power outage leaves Quantico in the dark
QUANTICO — A massive power outage has left the crossroads of the Marine Corps in the dark today.
Dominion reports 445 customers both in the Town of Quantico and on the Marine Corps Base without power.
The utility says they are working to restore power and should have the lights back on sometime after 2 p.m.
The outage was reported at 9 a.m. today. The cause of the outage is being investigated, according to Dominion.
Officials on base have been posting updates to Twitter:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Quantico is experiencing a widespread power outage which has effected the following areas: Mainside, Quantico Town and Hospital Point. #DominionPower is aware of these #outages and is working diligently to restore power. Anticipated timeline is 4+ hours. https://t.co/0WX1DcD9Ut
— MCB Quantico (@MCB_Quantico) May 29, 2018
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news
- The FREE email packed with local news