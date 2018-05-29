Funeral service planned for homeless man who lived on Parsons property, no next of kin

From an email:

I wanted you to know about a memorial service for Russell Campbell, this Saturday, June 2, 10 am at All Saints Anglican Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.

Russell was a member of our church (Immanuel Anglican) and a very good friend of mine. I met him six years ago when he was living in the woods on the Parson’s property. We were able to get him a studio apartment, but his degenerative brain disease required our moving him to Envoy Nursing Home.

He passed away on April 17; I ended up handling all the paperwork as there was no next of kin to be found; that’s a whole other story.

In any event, we have an original song about the folks in the woods that will be played. Also, should be many folks there that had lived at Parsons; most now just live in other woods.