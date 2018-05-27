Krieger to cut ribbon of Potomac Shores soccer complex bearing her name

From a press release:

The Prince William County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 9, at 9:30 a.m., to officially open the Ali Krieger Sports Complex. The sports complex is located at Potomac Shores, 2400 River Heritage Boulevard, Dumfries, VA, 22026.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors officially named the sports complex after internationally-renowned soccer star Ali Krieger in September 2015. Krieger – a native of Dumfries, Virginia, and a graduate of Forest Park High School – joined 300 of her closest local fans, including county officials, sports groups and representatives from the developer SunCal and Potomac Shores, to break ground on the 29.7-acre sports complex in October 2015.

The first phase of the complex which consists of two soccer fields with artificial turf and lights, a concessions building with comfort facilities, and a children’s playground is now completed.

Ms. Krieger will be available immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Meet & Greet event. On Sunday, June 10, 2018, Krieger will launch Ali Krieger Football Camps (AKFC) at the Ali Krieger Sports Complex. AKFC is an ongoing series of instruction sessions, clinics and camps to be held nationwide for both youth and adult soccer players, along with parents and guardians. The Ali Krieger Sports Complex will serve as a home base for many of the camps. For more information and to register for AKFC launch clinic, go to www.alikrieger.com/akfc