Haymarket man killed when ATV overturns

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 26, 2018 at 4:57PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 16900 block of Stormy Dr in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a crash involving an ATV. The investigation revealed that the victim was riding a 2013 Kawasaki 750 CC eastbound on Stormy Dr when he lost control causing the ATV to overturn. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later. The victim was not wearing a helmet. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the ATV was identified as Gordon LEITH-BUCHANAN, 43, of Haymarket