Menu
Woodbridge
72°
Cloudy
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 2mph NE
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 240 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Haymarket man killed when ATV overturns

News
Potomac Local
May 27, 2018 / 8:17 pm / Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 26, 2018 at 4:57PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 16900 block of Stormy Dr in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a crash involving an ATV. The investigation revealed that the victim was riding a 2013 Kawasaki 750 CC eastbound on Stormy Dr when he lost control causing the ATV to overturn. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later. The victim was not wearing a helmet. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

           Identified:

           The driver of the ATV was identified as Gordon LEITH-BUCHANAN, 43, of Haymarket

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Haymarket Local