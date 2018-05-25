Bus driver involved in fatal Haymarket crash surrenders to police

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation *ARREST – On May 24, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant against the driver of the school bus involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the area of Old Carolina Rd and Piedmont Vista Dr in Haymarket on May 23. Based on the investigation, and after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the driver of the school bus, identified as Sheli Cheru PAUGH, was determined to be at fault in the crash which resulted in the death of a 53-year-old man. The accused turned herself into police on May 25 without incident.

Arrested on May 25:

Sheli Cheru PAUGH, 57, of 149 Loop Rd in Front Royal

Charged with involuntary manslaughter

Court Date: August 14, 2018 | Bond: $7,500