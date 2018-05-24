Menu
Man wearing wig robs TD Bank near Dumfries

News
Potomac Local
May 24, 2018 / 11:43 am / Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

Bank Robbery – On May 23 at 2:25PM, officers responded to the TD Bank located at 16714 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the suspect approached the teller counter and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police aided in the search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

                  Suspect Description:

                  Black male, unknown age, approximately 5’10”, 140lbs with a thin build

                  Last seen wearing a long, dark colored wig, a black & white skirt, black socks, black sandals, and a black jacket, carrying a black purse

