Lidl partners with delivery firm to offer grocery home drop-off service
Those who don’t want to make the drive to discount grocer Lidl may not have to anymore.
Grocery delivery service Shipt announced this week it will now pick up and deliver items from area Lidl stores, has opened locations near Manassas, Lake Ridge, south Stafford and outside Fredericksburg.
More in a press release:
Shipt, a leading online grocery marketplace, today announced they will be expanding with Lidl, one of the world’s largest retailers. Starting May 22, Shipt will begin home delivery from Lidl stores in Ashburn, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge, Va. to residents in the surrounding area.
Cumulatively, the expansion gives more than 360,000 households in Northern Virginia access to Lidl products, such as fresh foods and household essentials, delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the announcement, new Shipt members who sign up will receive an annual membership for $49 (normally $99).
Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s expert team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders over $35.
